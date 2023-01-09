Tributes
Four players with Hawaii ties head to the 2022 NFL Playoffs

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prepares to take the snap at the line of scrimmage during a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(Doug Murray | AP)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 NFL regular season wrapped up on Sunday night with the playoff picture solidified, featuring four players with ties to Hawaii set to make a playoff appearance.

During the early Sunday games the Miami Dolphins clinched their first playoff berth since 2016 after a 11-6 win over the New York Jets, taking the final spot in the AFC playoffs.

It is not yet known if former Saint Louis standout Tua Tagovailoa will be the quarterback for Miami in the postseason. Tagovailoa has not played since suffering another concussion during their Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers — the Fins head to Buffalo to play the Bills next Sunday on KGMB.

Staying in the AFC, the Los Angeles Chargers are also making their way back into the playoffs with safety Alohi Gilman and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko emerging as key rotational players on the LA defense — The Chargers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars next Saturday on KHNL.

Gilman is a Kahuku graduate while Fehoko graduated from Farrington.

In the NFC, Hawaii-born offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo and the Philadelphia Eagles go into the playoffs as NFC West Champions and the No. 1 seed on their side of the bracket — Seumalo and the Birds have the first round bye.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

