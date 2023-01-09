Flames destroy a Wailua home causing $880K in damages

WAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are without a home after a fire on Kauai Friday morning.

Kauai firefighters put out the house fire in the Wailua Homesteads area along Olohena Road. It happened around 10:30 a.m.

Crews from Lihue, Kaiakea and Kapaa fire stations responded. Fire crews remained on scene until just after 6 p.m.

The two-story home sustained severe damage, and was deemed a total loss. Damage to the home and its contents was estimated at $880,000.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, the displaced residents who were not home at the time of the fire are being aided by the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.