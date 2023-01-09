First Alert Forecast: Dry weather with light winds, but weak front on the way

Our spell of dry and stable weather will get an interruption Wednesday, when a weakening front will bring moderate northeast trade winds, along with more clouds and showers, mainly for windward and mauka areas.

The front will likely reach Kauai and Oahu early Wednesday morning, then Maui County and the island of Hawaii Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. We’re only looking at a 12 to 18 hour period of increased clouds and showers.

After the front passes, dry weather and light winds will return into the upcoming weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

FIRST ALERT SURF: A northwest swell will build into Monday, with waves peaking near high surf advisory levels for north and west shores. A much larger NNW swell is set to arrive Wednesday with waves likely rising above high surf warning levels.

Elsewhere, south shores will see a series of very small swells bringing some small bumps. Surf along east shores will remain small until trades increase with the weak front Wednesday, and then lower again when the winds weaken.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.