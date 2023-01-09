Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Damar Hamlin’s toy drive surpasses $8.5 million

More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England...
More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England Patriots.(GoFundMe via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:52 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People everywhere are continuing to show their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin by donating to his toy drive for kids.

Money has poured into the fundraiser since Hamlin’s cardiac arrest during a game Jan. 2.

Organizers say donations have now topped $8.5 million.

Hamlin started the toy drive last year as a way to give back to his community.

More than $32,000 was added to the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England Patriots.

Organizers thanked people who donated for their generosity and compassion.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship
Hawaii mixed martial artist Victoria Lee dies at age 18
Honolulu police/generic image.
Early morning clash involving over 20 people ends with gunshots in Maili
In a shooting on the intersection Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street, police sources said the...
Shooting on busy Waikiki thoroughfare prompts calls for greater law enforcement presence
Kilauea eruption
Social media post of man urinating at Kilauea eruption viewing site stirs harsh backlash
Digital Parking Meters
City: Oahu’s digital parking meters will be free for at least 6 months

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 9, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 9, 2023)
The club members were presented with their checks at MiddleCoast Brewing in Traverse City this...
Emergency room staff wins $1 million Powerball prize
Nurses at two large New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday.
Nurses go on strike at 2 big New York City hospitals
Protesters, supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro, storm the the National...
Brazil cracks down post-riot and vows to protect democracy