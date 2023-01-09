Civil Defense: Siren went off in Hilo area due to malfunction; no emergency

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Civil Defense said there is no emergency after a siren malfunctioned and sounded off in the Hilo area Monday morning.

Residents said they heard the siren go off around 4 a.m.

The siren sounding heard in the Hilo area this morning was due to a malfunctioning siren. There is no emergency. — COH Civil Defense (@CivilDefenseHI) January 9, 2023

Officials are investigating the incident.

This story will be updated.

