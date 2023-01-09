Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Civil Defense: Siren went off in Hilo area due to malfunction; no emergency

Your top local headlines for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:09 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Civil Defense said there is no emergency after a siren malfunctioned and sounded off in the Hilo area Monday morning.

Residents said they heard the siren go off around 4 a.m.

Officials are investigating the incident.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship
Hawaii mixed martial artist Victoria Lee dies at age 18
Honolulu police/generic image.
Early morning clash involving over 20 people ends with gunshots in Maili
In a shooting on the intersection Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street, police sources said the...
Shooting on busy Waikiki thoroughfare prompts calls for greater law enforcement presence
Kilauea eruption
Social media post of man urinating at Kilauea eruption viewing site stirs harsh backlash
Digital Parking Meters
City: Oahu’s digital parking meters will be free for at least 6 months

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 9, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 9, 2023)
Monday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Big waves for north and west shores; stable, dry conditions
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Kilauea eruption
Social media post of man urinating at Kilauea eruption viewing site stirs harsh backlash