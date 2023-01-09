Civil Defense: Siren went off in Hilo area due to malfunction; no emergency
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:09 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Civil Defense said there is no emergency after a siren malfunctioned and sounded off in the Hilo area Monday morning.
Residents said they heard the siren go off around 4 a.m.
The siren sounding heard in the Hilo area this morning was due to a malfunctioning siren. There is no emergency.— COH Civil Defense (@CivilDefenseHI) January 9, 2023
Officials are investigating the incident.
This story will be updated.
