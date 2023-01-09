BBB warns of scammers using popular sweepstakes to defraud Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scammers are using a popular sweepstakes to defraud Hawaii residents.

They claim they are calling from “Publishers Clearing House” telling victims they’ve won money and want to come over to their house. But before that, the victim is told to pay thousands of dollars in handling fees.

The Better Business Bureau says this scam is not any different from others in the past — all scams target a certain demographic and their emotions.

“When they dangle that carrot, that reward they are far more successful than when they put fear in us, so remember when you’re talking to someone on the phone and all of a sudden your emotions are more involved than your rational thinking you really need to put your guard up because they appeal to our emotions, but they also want us to act quickly,” said Roseann Freitas of the Better Business Bureau.

A study done on sweepstakes scams by the BBB found more than 70% of the reported fraud victims were those 55 and older.

