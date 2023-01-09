Another act considered disrespectful atop Kilauea stirs harsh backlash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A post of a man urinating atop Kilauea is circulating social media and igniting frustration amongst many.

Native Hawaiian Activist, Kumu Hinaleimona Wong-Kalu said Halema’uma’u has great symbolism and meaning to her people.

She’s not surprised by how livid people are after seeing the photo circulating social media Saturday of the man peeing near the active volcano.

The person tagged in the photo has since deactivated their account. It’s unclear whether the individual is a tourist or resident.

“Many foreigners do not understand how we Kanaka feel about our relationship to the places and spaces here in the islands that we live in,” said Wong-Kalu.

The Hawaii Volcanoes National Park said in a statement that they’re disappointed to see the reported depiction of a disrespectful act.

Not only does this seem to depict the improper disposal of human waste in a developed area, which is in violation of Title 36 of the Code of Federal Regulations, but it also demonstrates a lack of understanding and disregard for the cultural significance of Kīlauea.

They said public restrooms are available 24 hours in the park.

Back in November, Travis Upright who recently moved to the Big Island, posted a video of himself urinating on Mauna Kea.

After a torrent of criticism, Upright posted a video asking for forgiveness.

Wong-Kalu is asking visitors to be more conscious and sensitive.

She’s turning to the community for help in raising awareness.

“I would ask for our kanaka and kama’aina alike and for other foreigners who may live here, please let us consider what kind of Hawaii we create and what kind of Hawaii we endorse in terms of the things that we do and don’t do in our home,” said Wong-Kalu. “We all have a responsibility so let’s all do better.”

If you see something suspicious, or if you have information that could aid an investigation, the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park said you can call or text the ISB Tip Line, 888-653-0009.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.