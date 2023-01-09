Tributes
2 Hawaii dancers score dream gig to perform in Cirque du Soleil show in Las Vegas

A dream gig for two dancers and friends from Hawaii: They will be performing in a “Cirque du Soleil” show in Las Vegas.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Kent Shinomae, 31, and Christianne Moss, 23, will appear on stage in “Michael Jackson ONE.”

Shinomae was born and raised in Honolulu and started dancing when he was 10.

Moss is from Waialae-Kaimuki and says she started dancing at 2.

Both have known each other for about 10 years.

The show is on five days a week at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

