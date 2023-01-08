Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

TSA finds 4-foot boa constrictor in woman’s carry-on

The TSA tweeted out a photo showing an X-ray of a passenger’s carry-on bag at Tampa...
The TSA tweeted out a photo showing an X-ray of a passenger’s carry-on bag at Tampa International Airport. The agency says a 4-foot boa constrictor was coiled up inside of the luggage, as seen in the top-right of the photo.(Source: TSA via CNN)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) - The Transportation Security Administration says a woman tried to bring a 4-foot boa constrictor on a flight in her carry-on luggage.

The TSA tweeted out a photo Friday showing an X-ray of a passenger’s carry-on bag at Tampa International Airport. The agency says a 4-foot boa constrictor was coiled up inside of the luggage.

Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted the snake’s name is Bartholomew, and the women who brought it to the airport on Dec. 15 claimed it was her emotional support pet.

The TSA says it notified the airline of the captured stowaway. The airline the woman was ticketed to fly on does not permit such cold-blooded passengers.

Boa constrictors are nonvenomous snakes that squeeze their prey to death. They can be found in areas ranging from Northern Mexico to Argentina.

The TSA says airlines don’t allow snakes in carry-on bags, and only a few allow them in checked bags, if packaged correctly.

Even if a snake is a service or emotional support animal, airlines are not required to accept them on a flight, according to the Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Kenneth Meyers, 28, died on Wednesday.
Grieving Oahu family searching for answers after man dies following New Year’s fireworks accident
Police are searching for two armed suspects following a shooting near a busy Waikiki...
2 armed suspects sought following Waikiki shooting that left man critically injured
Danny Kaleikini, a legendary musician and entertainer in the islands who rubbed shoulders with...
Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85
Macy's is reopening most Hawaii locations today.
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
Federal authorities on Friday arrested a fugitive who tried to flee Hawaii on his boat ahead of...
Fugitive owner of embattled semi-sub company arrested after attempting to flee by boat

Latest News

Hawaii Girl Scouts are getting ready for their annual cookie sales season.
Hawaii Girl Scouts hold special business, marketing ‘university’ as they launch cookie sales
Shooting on busy Waikiki thoroughfare prompts calls for greater law enforcement presence
Shooting on busy Waikiki thoroughfare prompts calls for greater law enforcement presence
Ukrainian authorities said that a Moscow-declared temporary truce for Orthodox Christmas...
Skepticism of proposed ceasefire marks Orthodox Christmas Eve in Ukraine
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
2 adults, 3 kids dead in suspected murder-suicide in NC