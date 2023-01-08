Tributes
Laie’s Wayne Taulapapa declares for NFL Draft

(@WayneTaulapapa)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Running back Wayne Taulapapa declared for the NFL Draft on Friday.

The Punahou graduate took to social media to announce his decision.

“It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do when I was younger, a big dream of mine and I just felt like I had the opportunity to turn that into a reality,” Wayne Taulapapa told Hawaii News Now.

“Although the draft is hard and not a lot of players get drafted, it’s something I wanted to be able to say I gave it a shot.”

Taulapapa spent four seasons at the University of Virginia, where he started in 27 games and appeared in 40.

During his time with Virginia, he rushed for 1,192 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Taulapapa transferred to University of Washington for his fifth year, playing in all 13 games.

He led the Huskies with 887 rushing yards — ranked sixth in the Pac-12.

“At times maybe things don’t happen the way we want them to but I definitely don’t want to leave the game having any regrets,” said Taulapapa.

