Hawaii Girl Scouts hold special business, marketing ‘university’ as they launch cookie sales

Hawaii Girl Scouts are getting ready for their annual cookie sales season.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:02 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Girl Scouts are getting ready for their annual cookie sales season.

On Saturday, the Scouts hosted a “Cookie University” in Honolulu.

The gathering gave participants the chance to learn valuable business skills from a long list of Hawaii professionals in finance, sales, marketing and customer service.

Cookie sales begin in mid-February.

This year, the Scouts are also launching a new cookie flavor: Raspberry Rally.

For details on sales and pre-orders, click here.

