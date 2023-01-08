Hawaii Girl Scouts hold special business, marketing ‘university’ as they launch cookie sales

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Girl Scouts are getting ready for their annual cookie sales season.

On Saturday, the Scouts hosted a “Cookie University” in Honolulu.

The gathering gave participants the chance to learn valuable business skills from a long list of Hawaii professionals in finance, sales, marketing and customer service.

Cookie sales begin in mid-February.

This year, the Scouts are also launching a new cookie flavor: Raspberry Rally.

