First Alert Forecast: Light winds, dry conditions through midweek

Light winds and dry conditions will continue for several more days.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Dry weather will continue for the next few days. Winds will be on the light side Sunday as as cold front quickly passes north of the islands, and then strengthen a bit from the east-southeast Monday.

Winds will lighten up again Tuesday as as weak front approaches from the northwest Tuesday night, with an increase in showers and northeasterly winds Wednesday into Thursday.

We have a first alert for a stronger, slower-moving front near the end of the week. Winds will weaken again and turn from the southeast Thursday and Friday ahead of the front.

Both of the main computer forecast models are calling for this front to stall and weaken short of Kauai, so it’s hard to say exactly what impact it will have. For now, expect a few more clouds and southwest winds Saturday.

In surf, a NNW swell will rise gradually through Monday and could peak at high surf advisory levels for north and west shores. A first alert is up for an even larger swell arriving Thursday that could boost waves into high surf warning levels.

South shores will have small bumps in wave heights from a series of medium to long-period south swells through early in the week.

