Car strikes pole, leading to closure of Farrington Highway in West Oahu

The road was shut down in both directions Sunday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 11:55 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash led to the partial closure of Farrington Highway in the Nanakuli area Sunday morning.

Police tell HNN on scene that a car crashed into a pole. Officers shut down all lanes of the highway between Kaukama and Hakimo Roads before 11 a.m.

The closure is expected to last several hours as they await HECO crews to arrive and conduct repairs.

No injuries were immediately reported. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

