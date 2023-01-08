Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

2 adults, 3 kids dead in suspected murder-suicide in NC

Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home in High Point, North Carolina.(Source: WXII via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:36 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (CNN) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that claimed five lives, including those of three children.

Officers were called Saturday morning to a home in High Point after reports of people screaming for help.

When police arrived, they encountered a man and woman who said they needed help. Moments later, officers entered a home and found the bodies of two adults and three children.

Officers are currently investigating the case as a murder-suicide. They say there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Meyers, 28, died on Wednesday.
Grieving Oahu family searching for answers after man dies following New Year’s fireworks accident
Police are searching for two armed suspects following a shooting near a busy Waikiki...
2 armed suspects sought following Waikiki shooting that left man critically injured
Danny Kaleikini, a legendary musician and entertainer in the islands who rubbed shoulders with...
Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85
Macy's is reopening most Hawaii locations today.
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
Federal authorities on Friday arrested a fugitive who tried to flee Hawaii on his boat ahead of...
Fugitive owner of embattled semi-sub company arrested after attempting to flee by boat

Latest News

Shooting on busy Waikiki thoroughfare prompts calls for greater law enforcement presence
Shooting on busy Waikiki thoroughfare prompts calls for greater law enforcement presence
Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot,...
House members sworn in after McCarthy wins speaker vote
Police say the 12-year-old girl woke up her parents and told them she stabbed her younger...
Girl, 12, accused of fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother
In a shooting on the intersection Kalakaua Avenue and Lewers Street, police sources said the...
Shooting on busy Waikiki thoroughfare prompts calls for greater law enforcement presence