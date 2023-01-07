Two-time National Champion Rainbow Warriors volleyball gets set for season opener

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The champs are back.

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team is set to start their three-peat campaign and despite the lofty expectations, they’re treating this year like any other.

Hawaii once again find themselves as the No. 1 team in the country according to the AVCA preseason poll.

Coming off of a 27-5 season and a second-straight National title, the ‘Bows are treating this year like all of those accolades don’t exist.

“Yeah, I mean, the preseason polls I mean any polls, we don’t get too caught up in.” Head coach Charlie Wade said. “We haven’t talked about it at all, literally and nobody’s even brought it up.”

“So there’s nothing we’ve talked about too much, like maybe acknowledge it like in the beginning of practice, but after that then it’s all forgotten.” UH setter Jakob Thelle said. “We just kind of have that goal in mind, like what we want to do for the season and how we can achieve success as a team.”

Despite that mentality, the team is trying for their third Natty, a daunting feat for any team, but it does help when all of the starters from the previous season are back on the floor.

“Seven guys returning on the starting side, but there’s also all the other guys that are working with us and are on the team.” UH Opposite Spyros Chakas said. “We know each other so well, we have this team chemistry that I think is at the highest it’s been at least since I’ve been here.”

The ‘Bows 2023 campaign begins with a two-match series against No. 6 Ball State. An early test for UH, as last season it was the Cardinals that took them to five sets in the NCAA semifinals, but again they aren’t dwelling in the past.

“Doing the things that allowed us to be in position to win previous championships.” Coach Wade said. “So we’re just going to stay with that formula, show up every day, keep trying to work hard.”

Opening night is set for Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

