Police responding to apparent shooting on busy Waikiki street

Honolulu police / file image
Honolulu police / file image(HNN Archive)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:49 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are responding to an apparent shooting in Waikiki on Friday night.

Sources say a victim was shot multiple times and that officers are looking for two armed suspects.

The incident happened about 10 p.m. on Lewers Street.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

