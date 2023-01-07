Tributes
Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother

Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.(File image | SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma are investigating a deadly stabbing involving a young brother and sister.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a stabbing on Thursday evening.

Police said when they arrived at the scene paramedics and firefighters were already performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy.

Officers said the boy’s 12-year-old sister had stabbed him before she woke up a parent to tell them what happened.

The 9-year-old was rushed to the hospital but later died, according to police.

Authorities said the 12-year-old was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

Tulsa police did not immediately identify the family involved but said their child crisis unit is handling the investigation.

