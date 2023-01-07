Love ones gathered to sing for Danny Kaleikini during his final days

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Danny Kaleikini shared the stage with his grandson, Nicholas, who says his grandfather never pushed him into music.

“I came home from college, I made a studio in his closet and just started recording some music,” said Nicholas Kaleikini.

“Just to be able to share the stage with family and friends, it’s incredible to do that with your grandfather,” he added.

At the Kahala Hotel and Resort, he was the headliner for decades. The front of the hotel is named Danny Kaleikini Square. Entertainer Kimo Kahoano says he was a mentor.

“He taught me to never give less. Never give less. You can give more. Aloha Kaniela, ke ia Danny Kaleikini, that’s what he always did,” said Kahoano sitting beside Kaleikini’s plaque at the hotel.

Entertainer Melveen Leed was just 17 when they performed together. She says he switched singing parts on her last minute because he lost his voice.

“I sang the male part and he sang the woman part, the wahine part, was so funny and he always reminded everybody about it,” said Leed.

Upon news of his passing, tributes and memories are pouring in.

“I had him sing the day we were sworn in. He was very personal to me,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

“Our friendship goes back to the 70′s when I was a young football coach so this is a loss of a lifetime friend,” he said.

“He was the warmest person that I’d come to know in Hawaii. That was his magic,” said Gov. Josh Green.

During his last days, loved ones gathered to sing to Kaleikini and say the music gave him peace. Kahoano says he sang the Lord’s Prayer while Leed says she sang several songs over Facetime.

“I sang a song ‘Good Bye My Love, good bye. It was a very sad song and when I hung up I lost myself. It was hard, because there is nobody like Danny,” said Leed.

