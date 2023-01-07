Tributes
Longtime Waikiki beachboy and surf contest organizer China Uemura has died at 68

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 7, 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Longtime Waikiki beachboy and surf organizer China Uemura died Friday afternoon at the age of 68.

The news of his passing was posted to the China Uemura Surfing Foundation Instagram page on Saturday morning.

“It was one hell of a ride pops. All the stories of you in your wild days, and all the love you poured into the community.” The post said. “Over the last month it’s really put into perspective how many people you have impacted.”

“Rest easy. We love you and so will all the people you’ve reached with your kindness. Mahalo everyone for your prayers, and kind messages. Dad’s in a better place, no pain, no sadness, only happiness.”

According to the posts on the page, Uemura was hospitalized back in December after taking a bad fall requiring emergency back surgery.

The page also says that he experienced some medical setbacks while recovering from surgery.

China Uemura passed away on January 6th, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. surrounded by friends and family.

