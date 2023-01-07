Tributes
Hawaii Island man dies after losing consciousness behind the wheel

Big Island police report a two-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona Friday killed a man.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:41 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Honoka’a Friday afternoon.

It happened around 5:10 p.m. on Kalaniai Road in the area of Keahua.

A husband and wife were heading north when the driver lost consciousness and veered off the roadway and into a pasture on private property.

Officials said the driver was found unresponsive at the scene and transported to Hilo Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver has been identified as 77-year-old Robert Cawley.

The front seat passenger, a 75-year-old woman, was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

