Hawaii mixed martial artist Victoria Lee dies at age 18

Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship
Victoria Lee signs with ONE Championship
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:41 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rising mixed martial arts star and Mililani graduate Victoria Lee has died at the age of 18.

Lee, the younger sister of ONE MMA Champions Angela and Christian, passed away on December 26th, 2022 according to Angela’s social media post on Saturday morning.

The cause of death was not announced when the post was shared.

The Mililani alumni made her professional MMA debut in February of 2021 with a submission win over Sunisa Srisen, going on to get wins in July and September of that year — Lee was also signed to ONE Championships like her siblings.

Before turning pro, Lee was an accomplished martial artists at the junior level. A two-time Hawaiian pankration junior world champion, a Hawaii State wrestling champion and an IMMAF junior world champion.

This is a developing story.

