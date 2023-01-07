Hawaii County prosecutors indict 2 in 2009 murder of 21-year-old woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County prosecutors indicted two people in connection to the 2009 murder of a 21-year-old woman in Puna.

Patricia Wong, 60, was originally indicted in 2016 for second-degree murder. But on Dec. 28, 2022, prosecutors indicted her on additional charges and named a second person — 55-year-old Peter Fuerte — as an alleged co-conspirator and accomplice.

They’re accused in the death of Kaycee Smith, who was found with a single gunshot wound to her head on June 30, 2009. Authorities said the scene was manipulated to make the death look like a suicide.

Wong has been charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal solicitation. She is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Monday in Hilo Circuit Court.

Fuerte was charged with accomplice to murder in the second degree and accomplice to attempted murder in the second degree. His initial court appearance is still being scheduled.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.