Fugitive owner of embattled semi-sub company arrested after attempting to flee by boat

Federal authorities on Friday arrested a fugitive who tried to flee Hawaii on his boat ahead of...
Federal authorities on Friday arrested a fugitive who tried to flee Hawaii on his boat ahead of his hearing.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:38 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities on Friday arrested the fugitive owner of an embattled Hawaii shipbuilding company who tried to flee Hawaii on his boat ahead of his hearing.

Curtiss E. Jackson, 71, was wanted by U.S. Marshals on a federal arrest warrant for violating his terms of pretrial release.

Jackson is accused in a decade-long scheme to defraud investors of tens of millions of dollars in connection with his company called Semisub Inc., a tour boat that lowers itself to give passengers underwater views.

He was originally arrested in October for federal charges of securities fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy, but was released on parole.

U.S. Marshals worked with the U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration to search for Jackson’s boat after learning that Jackson sailed away on Wednesday. A federal warrant went out for his arrest and he was classified a fugitive.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, authorities located Jackson’s boat off Barber’s Point and arrested him at sea.

Jackson was booked into the Federal Detention Center Honolulu pending court appearance and further hearings.

