First Alert Forecast: Dry conditions for the weekend

Showers will be limited until a weak cold front approaches around midweek.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Very dry moving in over the islands will limit showers over the next several days. Light to moderate trade winds are expected through Saturday, with lighter winds Sunday as a front moves north of the state.

The next chance for any significant rain chances will be the middle of next week, when a weak front could approach Kauai and Oahu. Trades will shift out of the southeast on Monday and then become light and variable Tuesday as the front approaches. Highest chance for rain will be for the smaller islands.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a new northwest swell will rise gradually through Monday, peaking near high surf advisory levels for north and west-facing shores. A much larger swell is possible Wednesday that could reach high surf warning levels. A small long-period swell will keep some fun waves coming in for south shores, with small surf for east shores due to the light trade winds.

