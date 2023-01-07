Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Federal authorities: Ex-defense contractor lied to purchase $4.5M mansion

A former Hawaii businessman who stole pandemic aid funds and made illegal campaign contributions is facing even more trouble.
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:32 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii businessman who stole pandemic aid funds and made illegal campaign contributions is facing even more trouble.

Another grand jury indictment has been filed against Martin Kao, the former head of Martin Defense Group, once known as Navatek.

In it, federal authorities accuse Kao of committing bank fraud in a real estate deal for his $4.5 million Kahala home. The home on Kahala Avenue was purchased in June 2020.

The government intends to seize the home if he is convicted.

Last year, Kao pleaded guilty to eight counts, including fraud and money laundering for a scheme to steal nearly $13 million in pandemic relief funds from the Paycheck Protection Program, meant to help those left unemployed during COVID-19 shutdowns.

He also pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations for funneling more than $200,000 to a U.S. Senator from Maine, who awarded his defense firm a contract in her state.

“It is rare to see the government bring a separate indictment after someone has pled guilty,” said legal expert Megan Kau.

Kau represented one of the co-defendants in the previous case.

She said she has no inside knowledge of the new indictment but said the government does use criminal charges in forfeiture cases. “The bank itself doesn’t have the standing to bring a criminal case against someone that has fraudulently obtained property and therefore the government has to be the one the entity to do that,” Kau said.

Kao has been on house arrest on a $2 million bond pending sentencing for the previous cases.

He is expected to be in court on the new charge next week.

Kao’s attorney, Victor Bakke, had no comment.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macy's is reopening most Hawaii locations today.
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
Kenneth Meyers, 28, died on Wednesday.
Grieving Oahu family searching for answers after man dies following New Year’s fireworks accident
Experts said there’s no telling on when the eruption will end.
USGS lowers Kilauea alert level, saying no indication lava will flow out of crater
Tomanu E. Tauala previously pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter.
Woman sentenced for fatally striking woman with her car after bar fight
Hawaii Island police arrest 21-year-old Yasmine Butterfield.
Investigation underway into suspicious death of 5-month-old baby on Hawaii Island

Latest News

Danny Kaleikini, a legendary musician and entertainer in the islands who rubbed shoulders with...
Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician and ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85
Federal authorities on Friday arrested a fugitive who tried to flee Hawaii on his boat ahead of...
Fugitive owner of embattled semi-sub company arrested after attempting to flee by boat
Danny Kaleikini, Nicholas Kaleikini and Kimo Kahoano.
Love ones gathered to sing for Danny Kaleikini during his final days
Sugar Sugar Hawaii has these signs posted all over their store.
Hawaii retailers say shoplifters are a growing threat to their bottom lines