Woman sentenced for fatally striking woman with her car after bar fight

Tomanu E. Tauala previously pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:04 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally striking another woman with her SUV following a bar fight.

The incident happened in August 2021, after Tauala got into a fight with 19-year-old Nehlia-Ann Scanlan outside a bar in the Ala Moana area. Tauala plowed into Scanlan with her SUV in the early morning hours of Aug. 7, 2021.

Scanlan was taken to an emergency room in critical condition and died the following day.

Grand jury indicts woman suspected of running over, killing 19-year-old

“What started as a fistfight between two people turned into a deadly situation due to Tauala’s actions, and Honolulu’s streets will now be safe from her dangerous behavior,” said City Prosecutor Steve Alm. “Although nothing can bring back Nehlia Scanlan, I hope that this sentence brings some comfort and closure to her family.”

