With Kilauea now erupting, here’s how you can get the best view of the lava lake

Kilauea volcano has started erupting again after a nearly month-long pause in activity.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:46 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As lava spews from the summit of Kilauea, many are making their way to Hawaii Island to catch the best of view from the edge of the crater.

The current eruption within Halemaumau Crater has created an immense lava lake, spanning about 300 acres.

Lava is currently visible from many areas and overlooks surrounding the Kilauea caldera, but Hawaii Volcanoes National Park lists these locations as the best viewing spots:

Visitors hope to snap the perfect picture with the Kilauea eruption.
Visitors hope to snap the perfect picture with the Kilauea eruption.(Hawaii News Now)

Park officials said viewing conditions can change at any time depending on eruptive activity and weather conditions such as fog or rain.

Because of this variability, the park urges visitors to plan ahead.

Officials urge people to get to the park early to view the glow of the volcano in the morning light. The park says visitors should avoid arriving between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. at popular parking destinations.

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

It is also important to bring the right gear.

Flashlights or headlamps are encouraged if you plan on visiting the eruption at night. Visitors should also wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and a rain jacket for inclement weather.

Most importantly, the park asks visitors to not wander off into closed areas.

Park officials said the closure marked by rope lines and hazard signs protects visitors from potentially lethal volcanic fumes, sudden and unpredictable rim collapses, hidden earth cracks, and much more.

The park also advises checking the air quality before and during your visit.

As of Hawaiian Volcanoes Observatory’s latest report, there is currently no threat of significant volcanic ash emission outside of the hazardous closed area within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

For more information on visiting Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, click here.

