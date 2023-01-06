Tributes
USGS scientists raise alert level of Kilauea to orange after increased earthquake activity

Webcam video shows Halemaumau Crater on Thursday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - USGS scientists have raised the alert level of Kilauea volcano to orange after observing increased earthquake activity at its summit on Thursday morning.

Officials said the volcano is currently not erupting and it’s not known for sure if the increased activity will lead to an eruption. But an eruption in the summit — within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and away from infrastructure — is a possible outcome.

The USGS said there have been more earthquakes and changes in ground deformation patterns at the summit. Those are all signs that magma is moving under the surface.

Scientists will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust the alert level as needed.

Kilauea’s most recent eruption — which started September 2021 — stopped on Dec. 9, 2022, bringing the alert level down to yellow. That was just a day before the eruption at Mauna Loa ended.

This story may be updated.

