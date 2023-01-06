‘Unbelievable’: Crowds flock to Kilauea summit after eruption resumes

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crowds are flocking to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park after Kilauea began erupting again after a pause in mid-December.

The volcano’s eruption resumed around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, triggering a stream of cars heading out to the crater summit to view the spectacular sight.

Those who went out to see the glow at night said the eruption was an amazing surprise.

Many of them said they came to Hawaii Island hoping to see Mauna Loa — the eruption that was going on less than a month ago. They were disappointed thinking they weren’t going to see any of that, but were excited about this news.

“We saw that Mauna Loa was erupting, and we decided to take the opportunity of Christmas break to come down here,” said Karen Dalton, who is visiting from Chicago.

“Because my husband is a geologist, we thought, well, it’s perfect. Unfortunately, that stopped erupting. But now we got this surprise at the end of our trip.”

CONTINUING COVERAGE:

Doris Vaske, who’s visiting from Iowa, said she and her family felt the same way.

“It’s just unbelievable. We didn’t think that we would get to see anything like this at all. And to actually have this happen on our last day in Hawaii is just spectacular, just awesome,” Vaske said.

Crowds are expected to grow in the following days. But for how long this eruption will last, geologists say it’s difficult to tell.

