Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands

We are working to repair the problem as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.(KYOU)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:47 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island.

HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on.

This affects antenna viewers for KGMB (Oahu), K28NN (Maui), K20NX (Hilo), as well as KHII (Oahu). 

A crew is currently working to get the transmitter working again and hopes to have it back within an hour.

This story will be updated.

