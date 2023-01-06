Tributes
Report: COVID is still spreading widely in Hawaii, but fewer are getting boosters

According to a new study by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, more...
According to a new study by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, more Hawaii residents are contracting COVID-19, but fewer are getting COVID-19 booster shots.(WKYT)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:40 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID is still spreading widely in the community but fewer people are getting booster shots, according to a new study by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization.

UHERO surveyed more than 1,600 adults in fall 2022. Nearly half (45.5%) of the respondents had tested positive for COVID-19 at least once, compared to about 25% during a study in May.

While nearly 95% are vaccinated, only 27% received the newest bivalent booster, reports UHERO.

The study also revealed the number of those impacted by long COVID illnesses remains high ― at about 30%. Meanwhile, the expected length of long COVID symptoms increased by almost one month since the last report to 4.42 months.

The report is based on survey responses from 1,627 Hawaii residents over the age of 18 in fall 2022.

