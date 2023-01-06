Report: COVID is still spreading widely in Hawaii, but fewer are getting boosters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID is still spreading widely in the community but fewer people are getting booster shots, according to a new study by the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization.

UHERO surveyed more than 1,600 adults in fall 2022. Nearly half (45.5%) of the respondents had tested positive for COVID-19 at least once, compared to about 25% during a study in May.

While nearly 95% are vaccinated, only 27% received the newest bivalent booster, reports UHERO.

The study also revealed the number of those impacted by long COVID illnesses remains high ― at about 30%. Meanwhile, the expected length of long COVID symptoms increased by almost one month since the last report to 4.42 months.

The report is based on survey responses from 1,627 Hawaii residents over the age of 18 in fall 2022.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.