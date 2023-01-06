Tributes
Rainbow Wahine basketball falls victim to UC San Diego rally at home

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:19 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s basketball fell victim to a late rally by UC San Diego to drop their home game Thursday night, 60-57.

The Wahine dropped to 4-8 overall on the season and 2-1 in the Big West Conference.

Last season, the Tritons were the only Big West team UH was not able to best despite going on to win the Conference regular season title.

Hawaii led by 12 points at halftime, but UCSD would explode in the second half to take the lead back and never give it back.

Leading the way on the stat sheet for Hawaii was Daejah Phillips’ game-high 19 points while Jacque David put up 14 points.

UH stays home at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center this weekend for a game against Cal State Fullerton.

Tip off is set for 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time on Saturday — the game will be televised on Spectrum Sports.

