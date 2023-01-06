Police arrest Hilo man accused of choking woman, sexually assaulting her

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested and charged a man accused of sex assault and various domestic-related offenses following an altercation on Monday.

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Jason King Hall, of Hilo.

The charges against Hall stem from an incident reported on Monday evening, when Hilo patrol officers responded to the Hilo Medical Center after a woman went to the Emergency Room reporting she had been sexually assaulted.

The 27-year-old victim said she was in a verbal argument with Hall that escalated to where he allegedly placed his hands around her neck, impeding her ability to breathe.

He also allegedly forced himself on her and sexually assaulted her against her will.

Following the incident, Hall refused to let the victim leave to go to the hospital for treatment by pushing the victim back into her room, police said.

On Thursday, detectives charged Hall with two counts of abuse family household member, first-degree sexual assault, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Officials say his bail is set at $66,000.

Hall remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Friday afternoon in Hilo District Court.

