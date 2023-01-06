Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Police arrest Hilo man accused of choking woman, sexually assaulting her

Hawaii Island police arrested and charged a man accused of sex assault and various...
Hawaii Island police arrested and charged a man accused of sex assault and various domestic-related offenses following a Jan. 2, 2023 altercation.(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:31 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested and charged a man accused of sex assault and various domestic-related offenses following an altercation on Monday.

Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Jason King Hall, of Hilo.

The charges against Hall stem from an incident reported on Monday evening, when Hilo patrol officers responded to the Hilo Medical Center after a woman went to the Emergency Room reporting she had been sexually assaulted.

The 27-year-old victim said she was in a verbal argument with Hall that escalated to where he allegedly placed his hands around her neck, impeding her ability to breathe.

He also allegedly forced himself on her and sexually assaulted her against her will.

Following the incident, Hall refused to let the victim leave to go to the hospital for treatment by pushing the victim back into her room, police said.

On Thursday, detectives charged Hall with two counts of abuse family household member, first-degree sexual assault, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Officials say his bail is set at $66,000.

Hall remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Friday afternoon in Hilo District Court.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macy's is reopening most Hawaii locations today.
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
Kenneth Meyers, 28, died on Wednesday.
Grieving Oahu family searching for answers after man dies following New Year’s fireworks accident
Experts said there’s no telling on when the eruption will end.
USGS lowers Kilauea alert level, saying no indication lava will flow out of crater
Hawaii Island police arrest 21-year-old Yasmine Butterfield.
Investigation underway into suspicious death of 5-month-old baby on Hawaii Island
Tomanu E. Tauala previously pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter.
Woman sentenced for fatally striking woman with her car after bar fight

Latest News

The games were first played at six place-based workshops in partnership with Malama Learning...
PODCAST: These board games are finding tangible solutions to climate change in Hawaii
Lava is currently visible from many areas and overlooks at surrounding the Kilauea caldera.
With Kilauea now erupting, here’s how you can get the best view of the lava lake
Danny Kaleikini
Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician known as Hawaii’s ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85
About 1,300 electronic parking meters on Oahu suddenly stopped accepting credit cards...
Hundreds of Oahu parking meters disabled following 3G shutdown