PHOTOS: Here’s a look at Kilauea’s spectacular glow as eruption continues

Kilauea eruption
Kilauea eruption(Rugaber Claire)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:04 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Kilauea erupting once again, hundreds are flocking to the summit crater to catch a glimpse of this spectacular sight.

The glow from the volcano is lighting up the early morning and night skies.

Kilauea resumes eruption at summit crater after nearly month-long pause
Kilauea’s most recent eruption — which started Sept. 29, 2021 — paused on Dec. 9, 2022, bringing the alert level down to yellow. That was just a day before the fiery eruption at Mauna Loa ended.

Planning to visit the site? Click here for more information from HVO on eruption viewing spots.

You can submit your photos below:

