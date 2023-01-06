PHOTOS: Here’s a look at Kilauea’s spectacular glow as eruption continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Kilauea erupting once again, hundreds are flocking to the summit crater to catch a glimpse of this spectacular sight.

The glow from the volcano is lighting up the early morning and night skies.

Kilauea’s most recent eruption — which started Sept. 29, 2021 — paused on Dec. 9, 2022, bringing the alert level down to yellow. That was just a day before the fiery eruption at Mauna Loa ended.

Planning to visit the site? Click here for more information from HVO on eruption viewing spots.

