Mounting frustrations over new Red Hill Clinic

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ford Island mother and Navy wife, Bel Miles, and her two children were among the first patients at the Red Hill Clinic when it opened Tuesday. They received a pamphlet on petroleum exposure and saw a dermatologist for their rashes. She says medical providers at the clinic resisted any blood tests, but she demanded them.

“She specifically told me they aren’t looking for jet fuel because they wouldn’t find it at this time because of the time that’s been passed for the year, but I told her my children have bone pain,” said Miles.

“There are a lot of children affected by the water crisis that are having bone pain and I need to know for my kids where their blood stands at this time,” she added.

Miles says when they called to make appointments, her husband, who’s in the Navy, couldn’t be seen at the clinic at the Pearl Harbor base and was referred back to Tripler Army Medical Center.

“It’s frustrating. My husband signed up to fight for our country and for the military to take of them while he’s doing that and for them not to do that, it’s heartbreaking,” said Miles.

The Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacfic is “aware of the concerns shared by our patients,” said the agency in a statement.

It described the clinic as being for ‘DEERS-enrolled beneficiaries, including Active Duty Service Members, TRICARE Prime, and TRICARE Select patients experiencing symptoms that may be related to the Red Hill fuel spill,’ but did not say specifically why an active-duty service member might not receive care there.

Since December 27, there were 22 calls and 31 appointments made.

Miles only drinks bottled water today and says she and her family started feeling sick long before the November 2021 fuel-tainted water disaster came to light.

“My son, his rashes were all over his body. My daughter had rashes on her body My husband was feeling sick. He would wake up in the morning and say I feel drunk even though I didn’t drink,” she said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.