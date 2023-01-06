Kahuku’s Lefau named Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kahuku’s Liona Lefau was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year on Friday.

Lefau led the Red Raiders to back-to-back state championships.

The senior linebacker recorded 52.5 tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.

This marks the second consecutive year a Kahuku football player has won the award — teammate Kainoa Carvalho took home the honors in 2021-22.

Lefau is verbally committed to the University of Texas on scholarship.

The national winner of the award will be announced in January.

