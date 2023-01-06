Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Kahuku’s Lefau named Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year

(Michael_Lasquero | Scoring Live)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:39 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kahuku’s Liona Lefau was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year on Friday.

Lefau led the Red Raiders to back-to-back state championships.

The senior linebacker recorded 52.5 tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.

This marks the second consecutive year a Kahuku football player has won the award — teammate Kainoa Carvalho took home the honors in 2021-22.

Lefau is verbally committed to the University of Texas on scholarship.

The national winner of the award will be announced in January.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macy's is reopening most Hawaii locations today.
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
Kenneth Meyers, 28, died on Wednesday.
Grieving Oahu family searching for answers after man dies following New Year’s fireworks accident
Experts said there’s no telling on when the eruption will end.
USGS lowers Kilauea alert level, saying no indication lava will flow out of crater
Hawaii Island police arrest 21-year-old Yasmine Butterfield.
Investigation underway into suspicious death of 5-month-old baby on Hawaii Island
Tomanu E. Tauala previously pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter.
Woman sentenced for fatally striking woman with her car after bar fight

Latest News

University of Hawaii athletics David Matlin said that it was his choice to retire.
UH athletics director David Matlin reflects on his tenure after announcing his retirement
Construction work sidelines home field advantage for Moanalua football team
Former Leilehua quarterback Andrew Manley named Moanalua’s head football coach
IRONMAN World Championship announces Nice, France as co-host for 2023 race
Hawaii basketball prepares for first Big West conference road trip