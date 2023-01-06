Tributes
Jury selection underway in gruesome North Shore kidnapping, murder

Stephen Brown goes on trial on murder charges in January. Prosecutors say he and Hailey...
Stephen Brown goes on trial on murder charges in January. Prosecutors say he and Hailey Dandurand used a bat, knives and a machete to kill Telma Boinville in 2017.(none)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:52 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jury selection is underway in the gruesome 2017 murder of a woman on Oahu’s North Shore.

The trial of accused killer and kidnapper Stephen Brown begins this week.

It’s been five years since the beating, stabbing, and suffocation death of 51-year-old Telma Boinville, and the kidnapping of her 8-year-old daughter at a North Shore vacation rental.

Brown’s charges include second-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that 35 people selected for jury duty were “no shows” Tuesday.

Due to this being a high profile case, a large pool of potential jurors was selected and 450 summonses were sent out.

A separate trial is scheduled for July 10 for Brown’s ex-girlfriend and alleged accomplice in the case, Hailey Dandurand, who faces the same charges as Brown.

