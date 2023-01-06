Jury selection underway in gruesome North Shore kidnapping, murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jury selection is underway in the gruesome 2017 murder of a woman on Oahu’s North Shore.

The trial of accused killer and kidnapper Stephen Brown begins this week.

It’s been five years since the beating, stabbing, and suffocation death of 51-year-old Telma Boinville, and the kidnapping of her 8-year-old daughter at a North Shore vacation rental.

Brown’s charges include second-degree murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that 35 people selected for jury duty were “no shows” Tuesday.

Due to this being a high profile case, a large pool of potential jurors was selected and 450 summonses were sent out.

A separate trial is scheduled for July 10 for Brown’s ex-girlfriend and alleged accomplice in the case, Hailey Dandurand, who faces the same charges as Brown.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.