Interim chair of the Honolulu Liquor Commission resigns, blaming ‘baseless accusations’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The interim chair of the Honolulu Liquor Commission has resigned, saying she wished she had more support from city leaders.

In less than a year, two chairs and a vice chair have resigned amid accusations of corruption and discrimination.

On Thursday, the commission’s longest serving member told Hawaii News Now why she’s calling it quits.

“I am tired of the baseless accusations,” said Interim Chair Malama Minn.

After 8 years on the Honolulu Liquor Commission, Minn is leaving two years before her current term up.

“I would have likely stayed on the commission to carry out my full term but not as of now,” said Minn.

Minn’s last meeting revealed lingering tension between the commission and the community.

Two women suggested commissioners were bribed to license a new Waikiki bar that 200 residents petitioned against it.

“You know what they say!” said one of the women. “They say you guys are corrupt. They say you probably got all your manapua boxes.”

Minn told the ladies she did not appreciate being accused of corruption and takes allegations very seriously.

“What has happened is we’ve been under attack not just members of the public but some of our own elected officials,” said Minn.

Last year, the Honolulu City Council passed a resolution calling on the commission to restore public trust.

According to Minn, that move by the council last year didn’t help and actually decreased trust in the community.

With the longest serving commissioner now gone, commissioner Seth Buckley will take over as chair.

