Hawaii Island man charged with attempted murder in Christmas Day shooting

A Puna man was charged with attempted murder and firearm offenses in a Christmas Day shooting,...
A Puna man was charged with attempted murder and firearm offenses in a Christmas Day shooting, Hawaii County authorities say.(Office of the Prosecuting Attorney)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:49 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Puna man was charged with attempted murder and firearm offenses in a Christmas Day shooting, Hawaii County authorities say.

Sione Sipinga, 33, is charged in relation to a shooting that took place in the Leilani Estates Subdivision.

Sipinga is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Friday afternoon.

He remains in custody in lieu of $175,100 bail.

Authorities did not provide further details into what happened that night.

Second-degree attempted murder carries a sentence of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

