Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country (among many other things)

This has nothing to do with pineapples
Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country
Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country(FIVE POINTS PIZZA)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We all know that living in paradise isn’t always cheap, but did you know Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the entire country?

There are over 75,000 pizza restaurants in the U.S., including more than 6,000 Pizza Huts and 6,500 Domino’s. But the price in some locations is as much as 50% more than in other states.

NetCredit compared the price of a large cheese pizza from Domino’s and Pizza Hut in every U.S. state to reveal the states with the cheapest and most expensive pie.

Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country
Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country(Netcredit)

Hawaii takes the cake (pie?) for the most expensive pizza, at $18.99 for a Margherita from either Pizza Hut or Domino’s, while Nebraska wins for cheapest, at around $12 to $12.50 per pie.

Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country
Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country(Netcredit)

Next time you’re craving some pizza, and you want someone else to spot you, try this line: “Can you buy me a slice? I’m trying to save money. I knead the dough.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macy's is reopening most Hawaii locations today.
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
Kenneth Meyers, 28, died on Wednesday.
Grieving Oahu family searching for answers after man dies following New Year’s fireworks accident
Experts said there’s no telling on when the eruption will end.
USGS lowers Kilauea alert level, saying no indication lava will flow out of crater
Hawaii Island police arrest 21-year-old Yasmine Butterfield.
Investigation underway into suspicious death of 5-month-old baby on Hawaii Island
Tomanu E. Tauala previously pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter.
Woman sentenced for fatally striking woman with her car after bar fight

Latest News

The games were first played at six place-based workshops in partnership with Malama Learning...
PODCAST: These board games are finding tangible solutions to climate change in Hawaii
Lava is currently visible from many areas and overlooks at surrounding the Kilauea caldera.
With Kilauea now erupting, here’s how you can get the best view of the lava lake
Hawaii Island police arrested and charged a man accused of sex assault and various...
Police arrest Hilo man accused of choking woman, sexually assaulting her
Danny Kaleikini
Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician known as Hawaii’s ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85
About 1,300 electronic parking meters on Oahu suddenly stopped accepting credit cards...
Hundreds of Oahu parking meters disabled following 3G shutdown