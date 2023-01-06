Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country (among many other things)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We all know that living in paradise isn’t always cheap, but did you know Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the entire country?

There are over 75,000 pizza restaurants in the U.S., including more than 6,000 Pizza Huts and 6,500 Domino’s. But the price in some locations is as much as 50% more than in other states.

NetCredit compared the price of a large cheese pizza from Domino’s and Pizza Hut in every U.S. state to reveal the states with the cheapest and most expensive pie.

Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country (Netcredit)

Hawaii takes the cake (pie?) for the most expensive pizza, at $18.99 for a Margherita from either Pizza Hut or Domino’s, while Nebraska wins for cheapest, at around $12 to $12.50 per pie.

