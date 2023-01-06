Hawaii basketball gets first road win over UC San Diego, 62-49

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team got their first road win of the season Thursday night in a 62-49 victory over UC San Diego.

The ‘Bows defense put on a master class against the Tritons while UH center Bernardo da Silva put up a career-high 20 points — one of four Rainbow Warriors to reach double digit points on the night.

Hawaii’s defensive efforts kept UCSD to 20-for-51 shooting from the field.

UH improved to 12-3 and 3-0 in the Big West Conference.

The Rainbow Warriors stay on the mainland to face Cal State Fullerton on Saturday — tip off is set for 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN+.

