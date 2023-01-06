Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii basketball gets first road win over UC San Diego, 62-49

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:09 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team got their first road win of the season Thursday night in a 62-49 victory over UC San Diego.

The ‘Bows defense put on a master class against the Tritons while UH center Bernardo da Silva put up a career-high 20 points — one of four Rainbow Warriors to reach double digit points on the night.

Hawaii’s defensive efforts kept UCSD to 20-for-51 shooting from the field.

UH improved to 12-3 and 3-0 in the Big West Conference.

The Rainbow Warriors stay on the mainland to face Cal State Fullerton on Saturday — tip off is set for 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macy's is reopening most Hawaii locations today.
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
Kenneth Meyers, 28, died on Wednesday.
Grieving Oahu family searching for answers after man dies following New Year’s fireworks accident
Experts said there’s no telling on when the eruption will end.
USGS lowers Kilauea alert level, saying no indication lava will flow out of crater
Hawaii Island police arrest 21-year-old Yasmine Butterfield.
Investigation underway into suspicious death of 5-month-old baby on Hawaii Island
Tomanu E. Tauala previously pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter.
Woman sentenced for fatally striking woman with her car after bar fight

Latest News

Rainbow Wahine basketball falls victim to UC San Diego rally at home
Kahuku’s Lefau named Gatorade Hawaii Football Player of the Year
University of Hawaii athletics David Matlin said that it was his choice to retire.
UH athletics director David Matlin reflects on his tenure after announcing his retirement
Construction work sidelines home field advantage for Moanalua football team
Former Leilehua quarterback Andrew Manley named Moanalua’s head football coach