Grieving Oahu family searching for answers after man dies following New Year’s fireworks accident

Kenneth Meyers, 28, died on Wednesday.
Kenneth Meyers, 28, died on Wednesday.(Family)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:58 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been an unthinkable start to the new year for a Wahiawa family whose loved one was taken off life support after a fireworks accident that happened just minutes into 2023.

Kenneth Meyers, 28, died on Wednesday.

Although there were plenty of witnesses, the family says no one has come forward and explained exactly how the accident happened.

Meyers spent his final days in a medically-induced coma here at the Queen’s Medical Center.

“It was hard. Really hard ― knowing my brother’s not coming home anymore. Seeing him on the table like that,” said sister Lana Lindsey. “This is way too early. He’s only 28 years old.”

Meyers’ family told HNN they’re in disbelief, saying the accident happened during a New Year’s Eve celebrations in a neighborhood off Wilikina Drive on Lakeview Circle.

“Everybody had their own parties,” Lindsey said. “We was right here (at her sister’s home).”

Lindsey says a little after midnight, her brother left the house to walk around the neighborhood.

She was inside feeding her newborn when the phone rang: There was an emergency.

“They said that our brother was down on the ground and unresponsive,” she said. “I walked over there. Everybody was surrounding him.”

Lindsey said Meyers suffered a traumatic injury to the left side of his head.

“This whole side right here. It (the firework) took out,” she said.

Kenneth’s last four days were spent in the hospital surrounded by family. He was taken off life support late Wednesday afternoon.

His sister says he helped save the lives of two girls on the transplant waitlist.

“His heart still lives on,” said Lindsey.

“He was always there for everyone. He was happy. Everything was always (about) family.”

It’s that same devotion that prompted Meyers’ mom, sisters, nieces and nephews to gather together Thursday and speak out, sharing their heartbreaking story in hopes more tragedy can be prevented.

“Illegal fireworks are really dangerous,” Lindsey said.

“People need to be more responsible with their fireworks. Anything can happen to anybody.”

The family is also pleading with the public for information as they work to piece together the moments leading up to Sunday’s accident.

Lindsey said, “We don’t know the full story to what happened.”

The family says they are in the process of making funeral arrangements. Those plans will be made public once they’re finalized. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover costs.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

