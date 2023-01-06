Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend

By Guy Hagi
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect isolated to scattered windward showers through early Friday, but very dry air will shut down almost all shower activity Friday afternoon through Tuesday. A weak front will approach Kauai and Oahu by the middle of next week. Trade winds will remain light to moderate throughout the forecast period.

Surf along north and west-facing shores will steadily fade through Friday as overlapping short period northwest and north swells continue to decline. Surf along north and west-facing shores will gradually increase over the weekend and into early next week as consecutive northwest swells move through the island waters, each a little larger than the previous swell. Surf may approach advisory level heights along north-facing shores Sunday or Monday. Surf along south- facing shores may experience a slight bump Friday into Saturday.

