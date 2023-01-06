First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect isolated to scattered windward showers through early Friday, but very dry air will shut down almost all shower activity Friday afternoon through Tuesday.

A weak front will approach Kauai and Oahu by the middle of next week. Trade winds will remain light to moderate throughout the forecast period.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Surf along north and west-facing shores will steadily fade through Friday as overlapping short period northwest and north swells continue to decline.

Surf along north and west-facing shores will gradually increase over the weekend and into early next week as consecutive northwest swells move through the island waters, each a little larger than the previous swell.

Surf may approach advisory level heights along north-facing shores Sunday or Monday. Surf along south-facing shores may experience a slight bump Friday into Saturday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.