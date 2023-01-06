Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend

Your top local headlines for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect isolated to scattered windward showers through early Friday, but very dry air will shut down almost all shower activity Friday afternoon through Tuesday.

A weak front will approach Kauai and Oahu by the middle of next week. Trade winds will remain light to moderate throughout the forecast period.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along north and west-facing shores will steadily fade through Friday as overlapping short period northwest and north swells continue to decline.

Surf along north and west-facing shores will gradually increase over the weekend and into early next week as consecutive northwest swells move through the island waters, each a little larger than the previous swell.

Surf may approach advisory level heights along north-facing shores Sunday or Monday. Surf along south-facing shores may experience a slight bump Friday into Saturday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022

Most Read

Macy's is reopening most Hawaii locations today.
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
Kenneth Meyers, 28, died on Wednesday.
Grieving Oahu family searching for answers after man dies following New Year’s fireworks accident
Hawaii Island police arrest 21-year-old Yasmine Butterfield.
Investigation underway into suspicious death of 5-month-old baby on Hawaii Island
Kilauea at 630pm from west rim of summit caldera, looking east
Kilauea resumes eruption at summit crater after nearly month-long pause
Tomanu E. Tauala previously pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter.
Woman sentenced for fatally striking woman with her car after bar fight

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 6, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 6, 2023)
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions to persist through the weekend
Mostly dry conditions are expected for the next several days.
First Alert Forecast: Extended period of very dry weather ahead
Mostly dry conditions are expected for the next several days.
Mostly dry weather ahead