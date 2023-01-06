Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Extended period of very dry weather ahead

A very dry airmass will limit rainfall until at least the middle of next week.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:36 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Very dry and stable air will move in over the state, with mostly dry weather from Friday afternoon through Tuesday. Light to moderate trade winds are also expected through the extended forecast. The next chance for any significant rain will be around the middle of the week, when a weakening front will approach Kauai and Oahu.

(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along north and west shores is lowering for Friday, but will gradually increase again over the weekend, with waves nearing the high surf advisory threshold for north facing shores Sunday or Monday. A small long-period swell will bring some higher waves for south shores Friday, while waves will remain small for east shores.

Mostly dry conditions are expected for the next several days.
Mostly dry conditions are expected for the next several days.
