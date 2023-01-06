Episode 143: He excelled in the military and wants to help others do the same
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:17 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cielo Almanza’s story is one of admiration. It’s about a local boy who graduated from high school, went away to college, joined the military and rose up in the ranks.
In addition to being a leader in the military community, Cielo is also a proud husband and father to a son and daughter.
