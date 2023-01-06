Episode 143: He excelled in the military and wants to help others do the same

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cielo Almanza’s story is one of admiration. It’s about a local boy who graduated from high school, went away to college, joined the military and rose up in the ranks.

In addition to being a leader in the military community, Cielo is also a proud husband and father to a son and daughter.

Listen to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on our website or wherever you get your podcasts.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.