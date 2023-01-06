Danny Kaleikini, legendary musician known as Hawaii’s ‘ambassador of aloha,’ dies at 85

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Danny Kaleikini, a legendary musician and entertainer in the islands who rubbed shoulders with dignitaries and stars and was widely known as Hawaii’s “ambassador of aloha,” has died. He was 85.

Kaleikini is survived by his wife and a son.

Family members said he died peacefully Friday morning at St. Francis Hospice, where Hawaii entertainers have been flocking over the last month to offer their aloha and their music.

Kaleikini’s childhood was a humble but warm one.

He was born and raised in Papakolea, and once recalled eating hot dogs for “all the holidays.”

“Hot dog for Christmas. Hot dog for New Year’s,” he quipped.

Despite the hardship, he also remembered his parents providing a loving home. His father worked for the city Refuse Department and his mother was a cocktail waitress.

And at school, Kaleikini excelled, becoming student body president at Kawananakakoa Intermediate.

His real passion, though, was show business.

“They would say, ‘Eh you are the two brothers from Papakolea come over here sing us a song. And we would sing, ‘O Kala Mapua.’ After we sing our song, we’d pick up $2 or $3,” Kaleikini told Hawaii News Now.

After school, Kaleikini went to work in Waikiki ― first at the Wakiki Sands and Royal Hawaiian Hotel and then at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

“I learned in life you can be the smartest guy, you can have all the degrees in the world, but if you don’t have that association, that’s the key to success,” he said.

Kaleikini also learned the power of aloha ― a lesson he learned from Rev. Abraham Akaka.

“Kahu, he was really the one who taught me the magic world aloha,” he said.

Kaleikini entertained for 30 years ― six to seven nights a week ― and he says it never got old.

Along the way, he mingled with presidents and stars.

In 1959, he and Duke Kahanamoku had a special opportunity.

“We went to open the Sheraton Dallas Hotel,” he recalled. ““I was so honored because Duke Kahanamoku had been ‘ambassador of aloha’ and I had the privilege of working with Duke.”

But they had to enter through a back entrance and needed permission to eat in a dining room.

“1959 ― we weren’t even a state yet and they had no idea what Hawaiians were,” he said.

In 1988, Kaleikini was honored as an “ambassador of aloha” himself by then-Gov. John Waihee.

That spirit of aloha was one he shared throughout his lifetime. “I’m very honored to share this aloha. Not only here but around the world. and I can honestly say I’ve seen the world,” he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.