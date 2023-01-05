West Maui residents say water shortage is a ‘crisis’

KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are calling a water shortage in West Maui a “crisis.”

Some have been struggling with no, or low water pressure for more than a week now. They are demanding a solution – and an explanation.

Water tanks are lined along Lower Honoapiilani Highway and Ala Hoku Place in Kahana.

A resident who lives on Ala Hoku Place in Kahana took video of him turning on his faucet Wednesday morning and no water coming out. He said water has been on and off for over a week now, and when it’s on, it’s only a little trickle.

“Not enough water for the whole week,” said Ala Hoku Place resident Domingo Cortez. “We cannot flush the toilet. We cannot take a shower.”

Last week, the Department of Water Supply issued an urgent water conservation request for West Maui.

They said, “despite recent rainfall, source water supply is at insufficient levels to maintain the Mahinahina Water Treatment Facility.”

County officials said about 800 customers in West Maui had no water or low water pressure because of ongoing drought conditions and a construction pipe that was impacting flow.

They said on Wednesday that all of those issues have been fixed. However, residents are still reporting problems.

“We’re talking about no water for bathing, no water for sanitation, we’re talking about families with little kids with no water, who have to come with buckets to a water truck,” said State Senator Angus McKelvey who represents West Maui.

Although it is a county issue, McKelvey said he is trying to help state side, and has asked Governor Josh Green for an emergency proclamation to release stream water temporarily.

“Clearly, in my mind, that’s an emergency situation that is worthy of a proclamation,” McKelvey said. “The governor and I share a commitment to the environment in protecting our natural resources. So that it was made clear in our conversations that any kind of proclamation would be very limited.”

The county says it is continuing to conduct daily checks on water pressure and hasn’t found ongoing problems. They are asking for patience as they address the situation.

