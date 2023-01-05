Tributes
Wahine basketball returns home to host UC San Diego and Cal State Fullerton

(@hawaiiathletics)
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:53 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH women’s basketball team returns home for two Big West matchups beginning on Thursday.

The Wahine are riding a three-game win streak — and remain undefeated in Big West conference play.

The ‘Bows host UC San Diego on Thursday, then Cal State Fullerton on Saturday.

“A lot of us were off the island for two weeks and I thought it was awesome that we were able to get three road wins along that stretch, but it definitely feels really good to be home,” UH forward Kallin Spiller told reporters.

“Right now I don’t know if we’re playing our best basketball, I know they’re trying,” said head coach Laura Beeman. “One thing I will say about this team is their effort has always been on point, this team plays really hard we just don’t execute well all the time.”

Tip off for the ‘Bows and the Tritons is Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

