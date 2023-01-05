PODCAST: Stars of tour production of ‘Hamilton’ on bringing the huge hit to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of Broadway’s biggest musicals made its debut in Hawaii last month, proving to be a huge hit.

“Hamilton” will run through Jan. 29 at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

DeAundré Woods plays the title role of Alexander Hamilton, and Morgan Anita Wood plays Eliza Hamilton.

“It’s teaching me a lot about grind and sort of like coming up from nowhere, not being known in a place,” Woods said. “And to just go from nothing to something is very much a redemption story. So it’s very rewarding.”

Morgan Anita Wood said she was an understudy for all three of the Schuyler sisters before stepping into the role of Eliza full time.

“It just feels like such a gift, because I’ve connected most with her story over the years of playing all three of them,” Wood said. “And I love getting to bring to life so many beautiful character characteristics of her, including her grace and her capacity to forgive and the forgiveness she lent out to so many people in her life, especially towards Alexander Hamilton.”

“Hamilton” is a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical and is described as the story of America then, told by America now. The musical follows founding father Alexander Hamilton and features a score that blends hip hop, jazz, R&B, and of course, Broadway.

“It’s American history, but told through hip hop, which is pretty cool as I’ve learned more about America in this show than I did in school,” Woods said. " And the kids love it too, because they’re like learning, but they’re also vibing at the same time. So you get the best of both worlds.”

